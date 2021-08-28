🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Dribbbles~
This is my exploration visual design about Sushi Restaurant - eCommerce App By IDesignui_ux | Zanuar renaldie
Feel free for feedback!
Thanks for watching 😊
Donwload Links :
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/sushi-restaurant-ecommerce-app-926323f8-d9c6-4392-b1e2-19208af0e1b5
Connect with us: zanuar.renaldie10@gmail.com
My website : https://linktr.ee/IDesignui_ux