IDesignui_ux

Sushi Restaurant - eCommerce App

IDesignui_ux
IDesignui_ux
  • Save
Sushi Restaurant - eCommerce App food restaurant sashimi japanese shop e-commerce sushi
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles~

This is my exploration visual design about Sushi Restaurant - eCommerce App By IDesignui_ux | Zanuar renaldie

Feel free for feedback!
***

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️ and follow me on instagram !

Thanks for watching 😊

Donwload Links :
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/sushi-restaurant-ecommerce-app-926323f8-d9c6-4392-b1e2-19208af0e1b5

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: zanuar.renaldie10@gmail.com
My website : https://linktr.ee/IDesignui_ux

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
IDesignui_ux
IDesignui_ux

More by IDesignui_ux

View profile
    • Like