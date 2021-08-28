Tanbir Ahmed

Squeue - Video Conference Landing Page

Tanbir Ahmed
Tanbir Ahmed
  • Save
Squeue - Video Conference Landing Page landing page ui web ui design video conference clean design ui ux app landing page website redesign clean ui web design ui design conference landing page video conference landing page landing page
Download color palette

Hello designer! Here is my recent exploration design for the Squeue Video Conference Landing page Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! 😍

Are you looking for someone to design your website or Mobile App? I'm here to assist you.
Feel free to contact me at: pabela898@gmail.com

Follow me on : Behance | Facebook

Tanbir Ahmed
Tanbir Ahmed

More by Tanbir Ahmed

View profile
    • Like