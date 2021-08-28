Maya themed slot game - Background

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The main background of the Maya themed slot machine.
In the foreground, as if looking out of a stone cave, located in a rock, which is surrounded by green juicy grass, and stones and their wreckage with a print of time on them, as well as special symbols affixed on them.
Ahead of the green land, leaving far beyond the horizon, smoothly connecting with a blue sky with clouds. The pyramid was located on the right - the stone structure of Maya with a staircase - the sacred structure of the Indians.
You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/mayan-adventure/
#maya #mayan #mayanslot #mayanthemed #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines