Maya themed slot game - Background

The main background of the Maya themed slot machine.

In the foreground, as if looking out of a stone cave, located in a rock, which is surrounded by green juicy grass, and stones and their wreckage with a print of time on them, as well as special symbols affixed on them.

Ahead of the green land, leaving far beyond the horizon, smoothly connecting with a blue sky with clouds. The pyramid was located on the right - the stone structure of Maya with a staircase - the sacred structure of the Indians.

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/mayan-adventure/

