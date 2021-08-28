Bradley Clough - Perfect Educator at the University of Montana

Bradley Clough

As a scholar of Global Humanities and Religions, Bradley Clough brings insight into the religious traditions of Asia to his students. One of his teaching specialties analyzes Buddhist philosophy and spiritual practice in India as well as Sri Lanka. He's multi-lingual, knowing Sanskrit, Pali, and classic tibetan, and has traveled extensively throughout the southern part of Asia, both for research and pleasure. For more information visit :- https://medium.com/@bradleyclough
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
