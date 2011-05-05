Jon Contino

CB4

Jon Contino
Jon Contino
  • Save
CB4 illustration lettering identity
Download color palette
021535805b9310c0aaad7a9c4cf2c613
Rebound of
CB3
By Jon Contino
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Jon Contino
Jon Contino
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jon Contino

View profile
    • Like