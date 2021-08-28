H𝒜RRY VINCENT

DEAD S̶L̶O̶W̶⛔️

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
Hire Me
  • Save
DEAD S̶L̶O̶W̶⛔️ brutalism uk quote death dead slow signage signs road white red minimal type graphic typography design
DEAD S̶L̶O̶W̶⛔️ brutalism uk quote death dead slow signage signs road white red minimal type graphic typography design
DEAD S̶L̶O̶W̶⛔️ brutalism uk quote death dead slow signage signs road white red minimal type graphic typography design
DEAD S̶L̶O̶W̶⛔️ brutalism uk quote death dead slow signage signs road white red minimal type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. HV-283_Dead_Slow_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-283_Dead_Slow_Dribbble_2.png
  3. HV-283_Dead_Slow_Dribbble_3.png
  4. HV-283_Dead_Slow_Dribbble_4.png

Artwork:
Tweaked UK road sign messaging of ‘DEAD SLOW’.

Typefaces: ‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry.

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
Hire Me

More by H𝒜RRY VINCENT

View profile
    • Like