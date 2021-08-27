Dave Bullen

United States of Abandonment

United States of Abandonment wordmark typography design
Shocked and saddened to see the way this current administration abandoned so many American citizens in Afghanistan this past week. Such an awful tragedy. Shameful the way we turned our back on our own.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
