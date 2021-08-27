Weekly Warm-Up | Uptown Candle

I wanted to keep this packaging design simple, yet colorful. I chose to do a chunky block-text style for the logo of this fictional candle company, Uptown. I created a custom pattern using a play on the shapes that were used to create the Uptown logo. Some of my favorite candles to purchase in real life are in tin cans, so when I saw this mock up (https://graphicburger.com/down/?q=tin-container-packaging-mockup) I knew I had to use it for my fictional candle company.