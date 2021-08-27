👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meribeth Privett Logo Design
OUR CONTRIBUTIONS
Branding, Copywriting, Website, Visual Identity, Logo
We had already worked with Meribeth to create her Soul Alchemy wellness brand, including a visual identity and website that evokes her spiritual approach to wellness. To connect the two sites, we threaded elements of the Soul Alchemy identity and tone into her new site, while creating a simpler, bolder aesthetic designed to reflect and showcase Meribeth’s canvases and her unique process. The custom Shopify site allows visitors to purchase available paintings and inquire about commissions and coaching. Meribeth’s brand mark is inspired by the ouroboros, an ancient loop symbol used by alchemists to represent the concept of eternity and the unity of time’s beginning and end. Here, it’s symbolic of Meribeth’s ability to channel creative energy and guide others into their own creative awakening.