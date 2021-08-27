Meribeth Privett Logo Design

OUR CONTRIBUTIONS

Branding, Copywriting, Website, Visual Identity, Logo

We had already worked with Meribeth to create her Soul Alchemy wellness brand, including a visual identity and website that evokes her spiritual approach to wellness. To connect the two sites, we threaded elements of the Soul Alchemy identity and tone into her new site, while creating a simpler, bolder aesthetic designed to reflect and showcase Meribeth’s canvases and her unique process. The custom Shopify site allows visitors to purchase available paintings and inquire about commissions and coaching. Meribeth’s brand mark is inspired by the ouroboros, an ancient loop symbol used by alchemists to represent the concept of eternity and the unity of time’s beginning and end. Here, it’s symbolic of Meribeth’s ability to channel creative energy and guide others into their own creative awakening.