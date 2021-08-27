Sarah Deshaut

Nextion | Secondary Logo

Nextion | Secondary Logo connection symbol icon typography corporate business logo branding graphic design vector design creative digital
NEXTION is a Commercial Real Estate company that designs and builds flexible
co-working and creative workspaces for designers and entrepreneurs.

Check out my Behance for more info!
https://www.behance.net/sarahdeshaut

