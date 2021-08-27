Nancy Shvetsova

Brand visualization

Nancy Shvetsova
Nancy Shvetsova
  • Save
Download color palette

Friends, hello!

I want to share with you the 3D visualizations that I did for the American beauty brand BeautyLux. They are made in the Dimention program using ready-made 3D elements.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Nancy Shvetsova
Nancy Shvetsova
Product & Ui/Ux designer

More by Nancy Shvetsova

View profile
    • Like