Daily UI #064

Time to select a user type! I decided to tackle this one with a subscription point of view, having the user cycle through different options for a nebulous Instagram clone. Nothing too crazy with this one, just a nice carousel of the different options with different colors and icons to differentiate the different account types. I also viewed this as an exercise in Figma prototyping in trying to get the carousel to work properly in a simple fashion. Took a little trial and error, but it works well. The biggest annoyance with the prototype is that the drop shadow goes away during a transition, making it extremely obvious when it pops back in. Oh well, if you know if that can be fixed or any advice to make it as minimal as possible, lemme know!
Like what you see? Hit the "L" or leave a comment! I'm always open to feedback.
BTW, if you want to check out the prototype to see what I mean with regards to the drop shadow, here's the link. To progress through the prototype, just click on either the left or right side of the main card.
https://www.figma.com/proto/AOeGD8wgScJTP5cLPBUiqn/DailyUI064?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=4%3A276&viewport=248%2C48%2C0.17&scaling=scale-down&starting-point-node-id=4%3A276