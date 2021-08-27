👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Modern Renegades podcast cover
OUR CONTRIBUTIONS
Branding, Copywriting, Website, Visual Identity, Logo, Digital Design
Ashley already had an established following on her social channels and podcast, but she wanted a brand and website that reflected her uniquely candid yet compassionate style of coaching. With inspiration from one of Ashley's favorite quotes, we based her logo on a moth and developed a color palette of contrasting strong and soft tones, much like Ashley herself. Through copywriting and website design, we helped Ashley tell her story and showcase her offerings so she could reach her audience more easily, while providing room for her brand to grow.