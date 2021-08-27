environmental awareness collage art

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I made this piece to join the eco wave already supported by many designers in common collage style: old masters' pieces of art combined with plastic pollution pics. Cleaning the beach or the forest is a huge work that takes some titanic willpower, especially if you decided to make it all alone. So, if you dedicate your time to save the environment this way, in ways large and small, I see you as a gorgeous warrior angel, like Michael.
Original: Luca Giordano - Michael the Archangel, 1663