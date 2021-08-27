👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We launched our rich text editor this week! Finally.
This feature has been a long time coming, and allows students to format the descriptions to their projects according to the medium. Want to italicize your song lyrics? You can do it now! Format your custom recipes with bulleted and numbered lists? No problem!
And yes, that cake was made by someone who took Christina Tosi's baking class on Monthly. Check out all the other creative stuff people have made 👇 https://monthly.com/christina-tosi-baking/student-gallery