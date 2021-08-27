Jeff Wang

We launched our rich text editor this week! Finally.

This feature has been a long time coming, and allows students to format the descriptions to their projects according to the medium. Want to italicize your song lyrics? You can do it now! Format your custom recipes with bulleted and numbered lists? No problem!

And yes, that cake was made by someone who took Christina Tosi's baking class on Monthly. Check out all the other creative stuff people have made 👇 https://monthly.com/christina-tosi-baking/student-gallery

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
