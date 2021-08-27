Amir Ghaleh

Cloud Storage

Amir Ghaleh
Amir Ghaleh
  • Save
Cloud Storage web storage cloud ui dashboard uiux
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Cloud Storage Dashboard. Hope you guys like it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Amir Ghaleh
Amir Ghaleh

More by Amir Ghaleh

View profile
    • Like