Nature's Way Defines Love.

Nature's Way Defines Love. sun nature art illustration design
I can recall how this work of art came to be. One eve at the office whilst looking at an unveiling on YouTube (of the Audi skysphere concept) I found myself beaming for inspiration to create something remarkable. As simple as this artwork may be, I am tremendously proud of it for it was sketched and crafted in a moment of great joy and pleasure.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
