YouTube Alternative App Concept - Dark Mode - iOS

YouTube Alternative App Concept - Dark Mode - iOS interface mockup concept mobile adobe adobe xd figma app design ios graphic design branding illustration appconcept sketch minimal design app ux ui
A rough mockup of an alternative YouTube app for iOS. Design is old but feedback is appreciated.

