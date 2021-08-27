5AM

Kill Trash // Logo Option (1 of 3)

5AM
5AM
  • Save
Kill Trash // Logo Option (1 of 3) pacific northwest pdx recycle energy branding logo green truck volunteer city clean clean up trash portland
Download color palette

A local group in Portland has been cleaning up the city and I offered them a proper logo as they have a badass name.

5AM
5AM
We partner with active, outdoor and eccentric brands.

More by 5AM

View profile
    • Like