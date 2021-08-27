Daily UI 010 - Social Share

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Challenge 010: Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.
This was a fairly straightforward challenge. As a UX designer, I wanted to focus on making sure the share button (in this case, the Post Button) as far away form the user's fingers as possible. This would help the user avoid accidentally tapping the Post Button before they finish typing what they plan to share.
This project was made in Figma.