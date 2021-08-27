Karl Nilsson

Fig. 4. Pulse and Purpose

Fig. 4. Pulse and Purpose illustration collage life heart pulse worship christian church design church woodstock north point
Little bit for a worship night @ Woodstock City Church, part of North Point Ministries. We've moved on a bit from this exact look, but I'm liking this detail.

