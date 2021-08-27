Joshua Todd

Vana - Homepage Design

Joshua Todd
Joshua Todd
  • Save
Vana - Homepage Design saas software homepage website branding graphic design ui design webdesign web
Download color palette

Web development on the HubSpot CMS to make this beauty come to life.

Vana is the leading compliant marketing platform for cannabis and CBD.

Development by:
Joshua Todd - Pixl Labs

Want to work together?
www.pixllabs.io

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Joshua Todd
Joshua Todd

More by Joshua Todd

View profile
    • Like