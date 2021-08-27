Mark Caneso

Decoy - Officially Released

A remarkably delightful typeface of 6 weights with matching italics.
Decoy is a soft, inky serif that does not shy away from excess.
It confidently celebrates its curves in a robust character set of over
500+ glyphs supporting over 200 Latin languages.
Grab all 12 fonts for $99 for a limited time at www.pstypelab.com/decoy

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
