5AM

Astoria // Logomark

5AM
5AM
  • Save
Astoria // Logomark modern logo energy clean branding logomark design fit athletic athleisure women active
Astoria // Logomark modern logo energy clean branding logomark design fit athletic athleisure women active
Astoria // Logomark modern logo energy clean branding logomark design fit athletic athleisure women active
Astoria // Logomark modern logo energy clean branding logomark design fit athletic athleisure women active
Download color palette
  1. 002_astoria-1.jpg
  2. 002_astoria-2.jpg
  3. 002_astoria-3.jpg
  4. 002_astoria-4.jpg

Final logomark mocked up for Astoria Activewear.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
5AM
5AM
We partner with active, outdoor and eccentric brands.

More by 5AM

View profile
    • Like