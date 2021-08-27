Screw cancer.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Someone very near and dear to my heart is going to die from melanoma and its consequences soon. They are also very much not a fan of swearing. I got the typewriter out, and started typing a family friendly version of my thoughts.
Cancer can suck it. Hug your loved ones, and go to your screenings.