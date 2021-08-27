Simon Birky Hartmann

Screw cancer.

Someone very near and dear to my heart is going to die from melanoma and its consequences soon. They are also very much not a fan of swearing. I got the typewriter out, and started typing a family friendly version of my thoughts.

Cancer can suck it. Hug your loved ones, and go to your screenings.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
