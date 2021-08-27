Simon Birky Hartmann

#collageretreat 161. 08/27/2021.

#collageretreat 161. 08/27/2021. architecture scanner type typography weird sbh the shop surreal textured illustration digital illustration collage digital collage collage art collage retreat collageretreat
I want you to play along. Visit http://collageretreat.wtf for instructions, and resources to get you started.

Don't forget to check out the full piece by clicking on the thumbnail, or by looking at the attachment.

Rebound of
#collageretreat 160. 05/28/2021.
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
