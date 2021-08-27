Elona Jaquez Design

athenaOne Mobile Appointments List

The appointments calendar allows physicians to see their schedule when out of the office or away from their computer, and is one of the most used features in the athenaOne mobile ehr. We recently refreshed the appointments list to have a clean new look consistent with other patient lists in the app. We also added date tabs across the top, allowing physicians to quickly toggle between days of their work week or jump to any date.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
