Katerin Jiyuu

Colorful self-portrait, liquid paint

Katerin Jiyuu
Katerin Jiyuu
  • Save
Colorful self-portrait, liquid paint surrealism. human
Download color palette

Vector portrait. The girl is painted with bright saturated paint. Imitation of liquid acrylic. Psychedelic art, surrealism.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Katerin Jiyuu
Katerin Jiyuu

More by Katerin Jiyuu

View profile
    • Like