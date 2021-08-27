Alejandro Peña

Current Status of myself (Doodle)

Current Status of myself (Doodle) adobe graphicdesigner spain barcelona procreate vectorart doodle logo illustration lettering graphicdesign design creativecloud art branding adobeillustrator
Yeap, this is me illustrated by myself living every single minute of my life. But proud of it.

