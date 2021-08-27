Denys Korolenko

NoNewKings

Denys Korolenko
Denys Korolenko
Hire Me
  • Save
NoNewKings ghost king skull icon trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
NoNewKings ghost king skull icon trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
NoNewKings ghost king skull icon trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
NoNewKings ghost king skull icon trademark symbol mark logo design logo identity design identity graphic design graphic designer design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
Download color palette
  1. logo_nnk_landscape_01.png
  2. logo_nnk_landscape_02.png
  3. logo_nnk_landscape_03.png
  4. logo_nnk_landscape_04.png

⚫️ Identity for 'NoNewKings'

Denys Korolenko
Denys Korolenko
Deko Studio ~ Identity Design

More by Denys Korolenko

View profile
    • Like