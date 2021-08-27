VC Website Design

Hey ballers ⛹

I finally decided to share this one! Website for a VC firm. The goal was to show that the team has international experience right from the start so we ended up using a map that displays the most recent investments. That way people visiting the website will understand that this is a multicultural team of experts.

---

