The Rose Cake Co. Logo

If Ice Cream suddenly went exist. I would be sad but not for long. Cake is still around! Scrumptous and mushy. If you are a budding pâtissier or are planning to open a bakery, consider investing in a graceful and appealing logo to let your customers know that they would want to take a bite. Consider dropping a mail at ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com or checking out my instagram @https://www.instagram.com/your_design_my_pleasure/

Thank You for reading!