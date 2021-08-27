Jonathan Rosas

Daily UI #24 - Boarding Pass

Terminando la semana traigo el daily UI de hoy, aproveche la base que había realizado para otro challenge y a partir de ahí cree el boarding pass.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
