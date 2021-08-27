Erin English

The Parker Bar + Bistro Icon

The Parker Bar + Bistro Icon icon in-house design vector logo design logo illustrator graphic design design branding
A concept that we didn't move forward with, but I loved working on! Inspired by the rooftop filagrees on the historic property, built in 1857.

Designed in-house at Simon Pearce.
See more at www.erinenglishcreative.com/home/parker

www.parkervermont.com
www.simonpearce.com

