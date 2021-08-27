B A L I N E S I A

Bali is an island in Indonesia known for its verdant volcanic mountains, unique rice terraces, beaches, and beautiful coral reefs. There are many religious tourist attractions such as Uluwatu Temple which stands on a cliff. In the South, the coastal city of Kuta offers a nightlife that never goes away, while Seminyak, Sanur, and Nusa Dua are known for their popular resort treats. The island of Bali is also known as a place for relaxation with yoga and meditation.