Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

NFT WEBSITE DESIGN

Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes
Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes
  • Save
NFT WEBSITE DESIGN motion graphics graphic design animation illustration designer render design 3d artist nfts 3d design ui web3d 3d branding blender c4d nft
Download color palette

Contact : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ferrstudio/
Mail : Christopher@ferrstudio.com

I made this hero for a web app game, you can buy castle in NFT and trade with other people. All the design is made with figma and c4D and octane.

I create a new style with castle + cyberpunk

Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes
Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

More by Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

View profile
    • Like