Moe

Daily UI #026 - Boarding Pass

Moe
Moe
  • Save
Daily UI #026 - Boarding Pass mobileapp animation web ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Boarding Pass Video Dribbble.mp4
  2. Boarding Pass Dribbble Post Daily UI.png

Hello, everybody👋
Take a look at the Boarding Pass that I recently worked on For #DailyUI #026 .
Press "L" If you like it ❤️
Happy to hear your feedback in the comments

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Moe
Moe
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like