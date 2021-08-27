Nancy Shvetsova

Home page for beauty brend web store BeautyLux

Nancy Shvetsova
Nancy Shvetsova
Layout of the home page for an American beauty cosmetics brand BeautyLux.

Warm soft colors, sandy textures - everything is designed to create the right atmosphere from the perception of the brand.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Nancy Shvetsova
Nancy Shvetsova
Product & Ui/Ux designer

