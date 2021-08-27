Cindy Suen

Tamago Cat in a Box

Tamago Cat in a Box sushi egg tamago plushie kitty box frame by frame 2d animation cat animation gif
📦 🥚 🐱 🍣 📦

Tamago Cat on their way to their new homes! 🏡
There are a few plushies left if you would like to get one ✨

also on instagram / tiktok / facebook / twitter

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
    • Like