João Borges

ITART | Digital Art Showcase

João Borges
João Borges
  • Save
ITART | Digital Art Showcase uidaily logo graphicdesign dailyui uidesign concept website gif showcase sculpture art web landing page branding ux minimal design ui
Download color palette

Concept for a Digital Art Showcase website. I love to mess round with bright colours and black and white images.

Hope you guys like it!

Don't forget to smash the "L" button if you like my work!

João Borges
João Borges

More by João Borges

View profile
    • Like