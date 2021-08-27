Mozhdeh Jadda

Cryptocurrency dashboard

Mozhdeh Jadda
Mozhdeh Jadda
  • Save
Cryptocurrency dashboard dashboard design cryptocurrency crypto cryptocurrency dashboard design ux ui
Download color palette

hi dribbblers 👋
A dashboard for exchange your cryptocurrencies.

Mozhdeh Jadda
Mozhdeh Jadda

More by Mozhdeh Jadda

View profile
    • Like