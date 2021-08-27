darshil gohel

Fitness App

darshil gohel
darshil gohel
  • Save
Fitness App lightmode darkmode xd figma appdesign dailyui ux gymapp runningpage countdown workout workoutapp fitnessapp wireframing prototyping iosapp iosappdesign uiux ui
Download color palette

There are included the Home page, running page, and Rope workout page for this Fitness app. There are also included the countdown timer. I tried my best to design the ui which is easy to use modern in looks.

darshil gohel
darshil gohel

More by darshil gohel

View profile
    • Like