Bilal Haider

Fabiano CPA, LLC Logo

Bilal Haider
Bilal Haider
  • Save
Fabiano CPA, LLC Logo awesome grey blue graphs bars accounting finance cpa design 3d motion graphics graphic design animation ui illustration branding logo unique modern logo design
Download color palette

Created this logo for CPA firm

Looking to hire me.
Visit
https://solo.to/bhaider23
Or Email
bhaider9943@gmail.com

Bilal Haider
Bilal Haider

More by Bilal Haider

View profile
    • Like