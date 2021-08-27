Francisco González y García

Line thickness matters!

Francisco González y García
Francisco González y García
Hire Me
  • Save
Line thickness matters! isometric design isometric motion graphics good prectices clean art nut bolt tutorial notes vector art line weight line thickness stroke line art technical graphics technical illustration technical drawing
Line thickness matters! isometric design isometric motion graphics good prectices clean art nut bolt tutorial notes vector art line weight line thickness stroke line art technical graphics technical illustration technical drawing
Line thickness matters! isometric design isometric motion graphics good prectices clean art nut bolt tutorial notes vector art line weight line thickness stroke line art technical graphics technical illustration technical drawing
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.mp4
  2. Dribbble_00076.jpg
  3. Dribbble_00153.jpg
  4. Dribbble_00003.jpg

Do you agree?

Francisco González y García
Francisco González y García
Doing handy and nifty communication graphic tools.

More by Francisco González y García

View profile
    • Like