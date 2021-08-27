Alejandro Peña

Ōndas MGMT, logo design. miami characterdesign logo illustration lettering graphicdesign design creativecloud art branding adobeillustrator
Logo Design for Ōndas MGMT, music band based in Miami, FL.

