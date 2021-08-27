House Rent Web

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🇧🇷 Primeiro projeto que faço com essa abordagem visual mais caricata, utilizando muitas ilustrações para ditar a estrutura do layout.
A abordagem descontraída das ilustrações combinam muito com a TGarante, que existe para desmistificar e facilitar todo o processo de aluguel de imóveis para os proprietários e inqulinos.
🇺🇸 First project I do with this caricature visual approach, using lots of illustrations to dictate the layout structure.
The laid-back approach matches with TGarante, which exists to demystify and facilitate the entire property rental process for homeowners and tenants.
-----
💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io
👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:
Facebook | Instagram
www.noweb.io