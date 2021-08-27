House Rent Web

🇧🇷 Primeiro projeto que faço com essa abordagem visual mais caricata, utilizando muitas ilustrações para ditar a estrutura do layout.

A abordagem descontraída das ilustrações combinam muito com a TGarante, que existe para desmistificar e facilitar todo o processo de aluguel de imóveis para os proprietários e inqulinos.

🇺🇸 First project I do with this caricature visual approach, using lots of illustrations to dictate the layout structure.

The laid-back approach matches with TGarante, which exists to demystify and facilitate the entire property rental process for homeowners and tenants.

