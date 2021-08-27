Davo Galavotti

New Materials on Dark & Light Modes

One of the advantages of using translucent materials is the fact that creating a dark theme was as simple as playing with the temperature of the colors.

With a simple 2 colors setting you can illuminate the whole scene.

By lowering the luminance & brightness (maybe +1 or +2 to the saturation) of each of the colors you get a beautiful dark mood.

