Bullard Tavern

Brand Identity Design for Bullard Tavern. Dogcatcher Creative reached out to me to partner on the brand refresh for Portland's Bullard Tavern. Using western/vintage taverns as the source of inspiration, we brought an authentic look & feel to their new identity.

Logo & Brand Designer
