Hiral Kataria

WS Logo mark

Hiral Kataria
Hiral Kataria
  • Save
WS Logo mark bold logo freelancer designer for hire logo logo designs graphic designer versatile logo luxury logo logo designer brand identity designer logo mark minimal logo creative logo simple logo logo design
Download color palette

A minimal logo mark created with the letters 'W' & 'S'.

The mark is a straight 'W' & a horizontal 'S' with the path going upwards.

Looking for a logo (re)design?
Let's connect in messages or via mail at hiralkatariadesign@gmail.com

Let's Connect
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Hiral Kataria
Hiral Kataria

More by Hiral Kataria

View profile
    • Like