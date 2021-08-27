Daniel Guillermo

Ceró — Cocktail Mixer Concept

Ceró — Cocktail Mixer Concept
A conceptual brand identity for a natural “zero calorie” cocktail mixer.

Ceró cocktail mixer aims to provide a no-calorie, all-natural alternatives to the unhealthy, sugary mixers out there by making a balanced lifestyle a modern tradition.

Pronunciation: ce·ro /sirō/

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126237015/Cero-Cocktail-Mixer?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
